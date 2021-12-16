It's a low by $60 as most charge $109 or more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 120MPH blowing power
- includes rechargable 20V 2.0 battery
- includes wide nozzle, dust brush, extension hose, shot tube, detail brush, dust tube, inflator nozzle, and deflator cover
- Model: WG545.1
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Amazon has a new one for $90, but otherwise, you'd pay $110 or more for a new blower. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 55-75 MPH air speed
- 2 speed control
- lightweight for one hand operation
- Model: WG547
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Shop discounts on garden tools, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
Apply coupon code "32SVY46V" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dragro US via Amazon.
- safety lock switch
- includes 2 batteries and charger
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $27 off list, $9 under our Cyber Monday refurbished mention, and the best price we've ever seen. It's also a buck less than a refurb from Worx's ebay storefront. Buy Now at Amazon
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find. (It's $14 under what you'd pay for a new battery at Amazon.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
That's $17 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
That's $25 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 120MPH blowing power
- includes wide nozzle, dust brush, extension hose, shot tube, detail brush, dust tube, inflator nozzle, and deflator cover
- includes rechargable 20V 2.0 battery
- Model: WG545.1
