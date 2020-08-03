That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Adorama
- in-line mic and remote
- 6.5mm micro driver
- Model: 78400
Coupon code "PICKVIP" and an in-cart discount cut the price to $64 less than our mention of a new pair from last week and $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
- Shipping starts at $3.75, although most items in this sale ship for free.
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
- Most items receive free shipping.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
