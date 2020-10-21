New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb Western Digital Elements Portable 2TB Hard Drive
$43 $60
free shipping

That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
Features
  • USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
  • Model: WDBUZG0020BBK-WESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
2TB USB Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $43 Buy Now