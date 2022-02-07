Use coupon code "FEB7" to get it for $7 less than we saw it last month. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
200-lbs. weight capacity
- 200-lbs. weight capacity
- modified I-beam side rails
- pulley with polypropylene rope
- 1.5" slip-resistant Traction-Tred D-rungs
- Model: D1120-2
It's $80 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree, or trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- Model: 16522-002
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
smartswipe fingertip
size L
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only).
