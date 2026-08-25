Anyone juggling a laptop, phone, and tablet on one trip benefits from the four ports and 140W of shared output here, since it replaces separate chargers for each device. Apply coupon code "A44SQXHO" for a total savings of $45, and $11 less than our previous mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 140W PD3.1 high-speed charging
- Charge 4 devices simultaneously
- Smart digital display with touch control
- Compact and efficient GaN III technology
- Universal compatibility for laptops and mobile devices
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Code "A44SQXHO"
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Expires 9/14/2026
Published 43 min ago
Verified 12 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
eBay's Anker sale covers certified refurbished chargers, power banks, docking stations, and Soundcore audio gear, all with free shipping. Prices range from small items like a $13 USB-C charger block up to larger picks like an Anker SOLIX C1000X portable power station at $360, down from $999. With 192 items listed, the sale spans everyday charging accessories as well as bigger-ticket power stations and audio products. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this EcoFlow 45W Retractable 3-in-1 Charger for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this charger and a low now by $8. It packs a retractable Type-C cable plus a USB-C and USB-A port into one compact charger, letting you power up to three devices from a single unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45W fast charging for up to 3 devices at once
- Includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable, plus a USB-C port and a USB-A port
- Built-in cable tested for over 10,000 retractions
- GaN technology allows for a compact design
- Fireproof shell rated at V0 level
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Steam Deck, Switch, AirPods, and smartwatches
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy offers the Insignia 35W Dual USB-C Port Wall Charger for $9.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
Compact enough to replace a bulky laptop brick while still pushing 70W across three ports, which suits anyone juggling a phone, tablet, and laptop off one outlet. Apply coupon code "NIFH6GO2" for a total savings of $30. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70W PD3.0 fast charging
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- Real-time smart digital display
- Compact GaN III technology
- Universal compatibility with most USB devices
This webcam is a reasonable pick for anyone who needs a basic 1080p camera for video calls or remote work without spending much on hardware. Apply coupon code "4ZEDQD5R" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
Working from home or on frequent video calls? This 4K webcam gives you sharper detail than the average built-in laptop camera. Apply coupon code "US6LJO9K" for a total savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual noise-canceling microphones
- 8MP Sony 1/2.55'' sensor
- PDAF autofocus
- privacy cover
- 5-foot cable
- Model: C300
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|56%
|--
|$35
|Buy Now
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