Compact enough to replace a bulky laptop brick while still pushing 70W across three ports, which suits anyone juggling a phone, tablet, and laptop off one outlet. Apply coupon code "NIFH6GO2" for a total savings of $30. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70W PD3.0 fast charging
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- Real-time smart digital display
- Compact GaN III technology
- Universal compatibility with most USB devices
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Handy for households that run through AA or AAA batteries regularly in remotes, toys, or flashlights, this 8-bay charger handles both sizes and connects via USB. Apply coupon code "HHRE8UT5" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 independent charging slots for AA/AAA batteries
- USB-C input for universal charging compatibility
- Trickle charge mode extends battery lifespan
- U.S. safety certified smart chip technology
- 6 built-in safety protection functions
A solid pick for households that run through AA or AAA batteries regularly in remotes, toys, flashlights, or similar devices. Apply coupon code "Y39RM9IL" for a savings of $18. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24W QC/PD fast charging for every slot
- 16 independent charging bays for AA and AAA batteries
- Intuitive LED status indicators for charge monitoring
- Safety protection against overcharging and short-circuits
- Ergonomic design for easy battery insertion and removal
A handy tool for anyone who wants to diagnose a weak or failing battery before getting stranded. Apply coupon code "ZKP5OBGP" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6V/12V/24V battery and system testing
- Stores 1400 test records and 120s waveform playback
- One-key quick test for efficient batch diagnostics
- 2.4-inch color screen with intuitive status indicators
- Safety protection and auto temperature compensation
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This webcam is a reasonable pick for anyone who needs a basic 1080p camera for video calls or remote work without spending much on hardware. Apply coupon code "4ZEDQD5R" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
Working from home or on frequent video calls? This 4K webcam gives you sharper detail than the average built-in laptop camera. Apply coupon code "US6LJO9K" for a total savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual noise-canceling microphones
- 8MP Sony 1/2.55'' sensor
- PDAF autofocus
- privacy cover
- 5-foot cable
- Model: C300
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|54%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
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