expired
Amazon · Expired Jul 27, 2026
$28 $70
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Wegear's 4K USB webcam is a plug-and-play camera that suits remote workers or streamers who want a sharper image than a standard 1080p webcam without spending on a mirrorless setup. Apply coupon code "63Z8N7XW" for a total savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- dual noise-canceling microphones
- 8MP Sony 1/2.55'' sensor
- PDAF autofocus
- privacy cover
- 5-foot cable
- Model: C300
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$28 (exp 2 wks ago)
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