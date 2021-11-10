New
Meh · 16 mins ago
3 for $24 $90
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay for three new ones elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- A 90-day Meh warranty applies.
Features
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google voice and Nest Thermostat
- Model: F7C063
Details
Comments
