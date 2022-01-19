That's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- supports up to 2 external displays with resolutions up to 4K
- data transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s
- USB-C, two USB 3.1, and two USB 3.0 ports
- up to 60 watts power delivery for Windows and Mac
- Model: 901292
Published 10 min ago
Staff Pick
It's a savings of $60 off list and $46 less than you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
- supports 2 displays (HDMI, DP or VGA) via Displaylink
- USB-A connection to host system
- HDMI port
- DP port
- VGA port
- 3 USB ports
- audio, ethernet, & Kensington Lock ports
- Model: 901147
Apply coupon code "V4ES8ZRR" to cut an extra 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by XYZ Electronic via Amazon.
- 4K@30Hz HDMI port
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- TF card slot
- SD card slot
- Model: CB-C93-US
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "23CJ89ZY" to get $2 under our November mention and save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Giissmo via Amazon.
- Visit the product page for list of compatible devices.
- This price is for Prime members only.
- 3.5mm audio jack
- plug & play (no drivers required)
Apply coupon code "ACC10XTRA" to get the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lenovo
- plug and play
- Model: 4X90S92381
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "4M8FCUH6" to get $6 under our December mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Giissmo Inc. via Amazon.
- compatible with iPad Pro and iPad Air (check product page for specific models)
- data transmission speed of up to 5Gbps
- HDMI and 3.5mm audio
- USB 3.0 and USB-C PD
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
