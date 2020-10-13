New
eBay · 43 mins ago
$150 $180
free shipping
That's $30 off list. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 144HZ refresh rate
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- Model: GN24C
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
