New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb ViewSonic 20" LED Monitor
$108 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this price. It's $12 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 1600x900 native resolution
  • DVI and VGA inputs
  • DisplayPort
  • adjustable
  • 360° swivel
  • 20° tilt
  • Model: VG2039M-LED-R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Monitors eBay ViewSonic
Refurbished 20" Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 12% -- $108 Buy Now