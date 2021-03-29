Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this price. It's $12 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1600x900 native resolution
- DVI and VGA inputs
- DisplayPort
- adjustable
- 360° swivel
- 20° tilt
- Model: VG2039M-LED-R
Need an extra monitor -- or two? Maybe a monitor and a keyboard? Bundles start at $150! Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP V20 Dual Backlit Monitor Bundle for $159.99 ($39 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
That's a low by a buck, although most stores charge $170 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution
- Provides 2.5 hours of power
- HDMI 1.4, USB type A, and micro USB
- USB A to micro USB cable
- Remote control
