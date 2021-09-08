That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at MorningSave
- In Black or Satin Nickel.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 5 entry methods: fingerprint, code, Knock / Shake to Open, mechanical key and smartphone control
- smartphone and remote access requires the Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor (sold separately)
- illuminated anti-peep touchscreen
- Model: UL3 BT AB
That's matches Amazon's Prime Day price, and is $25 under what you'd pay purchasing these separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- Echo Show
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Blink Mini
- a 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
Save on thermostats, home security, and more from Google Nest, Ring, Amazon, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Wink Z-Wave Smart Door / Window Sensor for $14.99 ($15 off).
Get three pairs of shorts at under $10 each with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 65% polyester, 35% cotton
- 2 side pockets with zipper closure
You'd pay $36 at most stores for just one tub at most stores. Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- During checkout, choose between four tubs of Plant Protein Powder, four tubs of Gut Health Protein Smoothie, or two tubs of each.
That's $13 under what you'd pay direct from Stroopwafels. Plus, bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", an additional savings of $9. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 8 boxes
- 8 cookies per box
- best by date 10/20 - 11/18/21
Since shipping is free, it's under $6 per T-shirt. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
