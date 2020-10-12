New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Triton SuperJaws Portable Clamping System
$115 $135
free shipping

Use coupon code "PFALL15" to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • steel construction with powder-coated finish and urethane jaw facings
  • 956mm clamping width capacity and 1,000kg clamping force
  • folds down for storage and transport
  • lock/release switch and safety lock
  • foot-operated clamping
  • Model: SJA100E
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Triton Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $115 Buy Now