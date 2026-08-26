Rock and mulch binder like this holds landscaping material in place through wind and rain, so it suits anyone dealing with erosion or scattered mulch beds. Apply coupon code "K35FQVLS" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers 260-sq. ft. with concentrated formula
- Secures mulch, gravel, and stones with heavy-duty bond
- Weather-resistant shield lasts up to 52 weeks
- Eco-friendly, pet and plant safe composition
- Stabilizes slopes and prevents erosion
Mulch and gravel binder works by soaking into loose material and hardening it in place, which is useful if you have a gravel path or mulched bed that keeps shifting or washing away. Apply coupon code "IPDEWT6H" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Secures mulch, gravel, and stones against wind and rain
- Durable weather-resistant bond lasts up to one year
- Prevents erosion on slopes and uneven terrain
- Fast-setting formula dries within 12-24 hours
- Non-toxic pet and plant friendly composition
At Woot, get this Mulch Binder 1-Gallon Jug for $20. It's the best deal we've seen for this quantity of mulch binder. It sprays straight from the bottle with no mixing required and dries clear, helping hold mulch, bark, or pine straw in place through wind and rain. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Ready-to-use formula requires no mixing or dilution
- Water-based, low-odor formula for residential outdoor use
- Forms a flexible hold to keep mulch in place through wind and rain
- Works on bark mulch, wood chips, pine straw, and decorative rock
- Dries clear without leaving white residue or shine
This 25-qt. bag of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is $8.00, down from $12.49 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. One bag covers three 10" containers and feeds plants for up to 6 months. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 25-qt. bag of potting mix for indoor or outdoor potted plants
- Feeds plants for up to 6 months
- Suitable for flowers, vegetables, shrubs, annuals, and perennials
- One bag fills three 10" containers
- Helps grow plants twice as big as unfed plants
This bag of Vigoro Premium Black Wood Shredded Mulch is $3.33, down from $3.67. It covers 2 cu. ft. and is made from ponderosa pine wood, offering a finished look for flower beds and walkways while helping retain soil moisture and temperature. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Covers 2 cu. ft. per bag
- Made from ponderosa pine wood
- Black color accents flower beds and walkways
- Helps maintain soil moisture and temperature
- 70 bags equal one full pallet
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Anyone tackling a rock garden or gravel pathway that keeps shifting will get more mileage out of this than loose stone, since it bonds material in place without hardening into a solid slab. Apply coupon code "5GKY7153" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Secures mulch and gravel against wind and rain
- Dries crystal clear to preserve natural landscape beauty
- Permeable formula protects soil health and drainage
- Lasts over 12 months with strong bonding
- Non-toxic and safe for children, pets, and plants
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|68%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
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