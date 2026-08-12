This bag of Vigoro Premium Black Wood Shredded Mulch is $3.33, down from $3.67. It covers 2 cu. ft. and is made from ponderosa pine wood, offering a finished look for flower beds and walkways while helping retain soil moisture and temperature. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Covers 2 cu. ft. per bag
- Made from ponderosa pine wood
- Black color accents flower beds and walkways
- Helps maintain soil moisture and temperature
- 70 bags equal one full pallet
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Rock Glue for Landscaping Mulch & Gravel Binder 32-oz. Bottle for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this quantity. The water-based formula bonds gravel, mulch, and stones for up to 24 months while remaining non-toxic and safe for pets and plants. Buy Now at Amazon
We've pictured this Wakefield Biochar Blend with CarbonBoost, down from $26.98 at Walmart. It's also well below Amazon's current price of $25.44 and its all-time low of $13.50. The blend is formulated specifically for tomatoes and garden vegetables, working in raised beds, garden plots, and indoor pots alike. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4-quart bag of biochar blended with compost and humic acid
- Contains CarbonBoost™ with mycorrhizae and plant probiotics
- Formulated to improve soil aeration, drainage, and moisture retention
- Designed for tomatoes and garden vegetables
- Works in raised beds, garden plots, and indoor pots
- Costs $1.18 per quart at the clearance price
At Target, this 30-lb. bag of Brut Worm Farms Worm Castings is $36, down from $108. It's certified organic by OMRI and CDFA and works as a soil amendment for indoor and outdoor plants, gardens, and lawns. Buy Now at Target
- 30-lb. bag of organic worm castings
- Certified organic by OMRI and CDFA
- Suitable for indoor & outdoor plants, including vegetables, herbs, flowers, shrubs, and lawns
- Can be used in potting mixes, garden beds, raised planters, and compost blends
- Improves soil structure by retaining moisture while maintaining airflow around roots
- Produced from worms raised indoors in controlled containers
This 25-qt. bag of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is $8.00, down from $12.49 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. One bag covers three 10" containers and feeds plants for up to 6 months. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 25-qt. bag of potting mix for indoor or outdoor potted plants
- Feeds plants for up to 6 months
- Suitable for flowers, vegetables, shrubs, annuals, and perennials
- One bag fills three 10" containers
- Helps grow plants twice as big as unfed plants
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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