At Woot, get this Mulch Binder 1-Gallon Jug for $20. It's the best deal we've seen for this quantity of mulch binder. It sprays straight from the bottle with no mixing required and dries clear, helping hold mulch, bark, or pine straw in place through wind and rain. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Ready-to-use formula requires no mixing or dilution
- Water-based, low-odor formula for residential outdoor use
- Forms a flexible hold to keep mulch in place through wind and rain
- Works on bark mulch, wood chips, pine straw, and decorative rock
- Dries clear without leaving white residue or shine
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 22 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Mulch and gravel binder works by soaking into loose material and hardening it in place, which is useful if you have a gravel path or mulched bed that keeps shifting or washing away. Apply coupon code "IPDEWT6H" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Secures mulch, gravel, and stones against wind and rain
- Durable weather-resistant bond lasts up to one year
- Prevents erosion on slopes and uneven terrain
- Fast-setting formula dries within 12-24 hours
- Non-toxic pet and plant friendly composition
This 25-qt. bag of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is $8.00, down from $12.49 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. One bag covers three 10" containers and feeds plants for up to 6 months. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 25-qt. bag of potting mix for indoor or outdoor potted plants
- Feeds plants for up to 6 months
- Suitable for flowers, vegetables, shrubs, annuals, and perennials
- One bag fills three 10" containers
- Helps grow plants twice as big as unfed plants
This bag of Vigoro Premium Black Wood Shredded Mulch is $3.33, down from $3.67. It covers 2 cu. ft. and is made from ponderosa pine wood, offering a finished look for flower beds and walkways while helping retain soil moisture and temperature. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Covers 2 cu. ft. per bag
- Made from ponderosa pine wood
- Black color accents flower beds and walkways
- Helps maintain soil moisture and temperature
- 70 bags equal one full pallet
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Mulch Glue & Gravel Binder for $43. It's a great deal for this quantity, with other stores charging $80 or more. It's a water-based, non-toxic formula that bonds gravel, pebbles, and mulch, drying within 12-24 hours and holding materials in place for up to 12-24 months. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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