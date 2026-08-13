Mulch and gravel binder works by soaking into loose material and hardening it in place, which is useful if you have a gravel path or mulched bed that keeps shifting or washing away. Apply coupon code "IPDEWT6H" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Secures mulch, gravel, and stones against wind and rain
- Durable weather-resistant bond lasts up to one year
- Prevents erosion on slopes and uneven terrain
- Fast-setting formula dries within 12-24 hours
- Non-toxic pet and plant friendly composition
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Rock Glue for Landscaping Mulch & Gravel Binder 32-oz. Bottle for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this quantity. The water-based formula bonds gravel, mulch, and stones for up to 24 months while remaining non-toxic and safe for pets and plants. Buy Now at Amazon
We've pictured this Wakefield Biochar Blend with CarbonBoost, down from $26.98 at Walmart. It's also well below Amazon's current price of $25.44 and its all-time low of $13.50. The blend is formulated specifically for tomatoes and garden vegetables, working in raised beds, garden plots, and indoor pots alike. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4-quart bag of biochar blended with compost and humic acid
- Contains CarbonBoost™ with mycorrhizae and plant probiotics
- Formulated to improve soil aeration, drainage, and moisture retention
- Designed for tomatoes and garden vegetables
- Works in raised beds, garden plots, and indoor pots
- Costs $1.18 per quart at the clearance price
At Target, this 30-lb. bag of Brut Worm Farms Worm Castings is $36, down from $108. It's certified organic by OMRI and CDFA and works as a soil amendment for indoor and outdoor plants, gardens, and lawns. Buy Now at Target
- 30-lb. bag of organic worm castings
- Certified organic by OMRI and CDFA
- Suitable for indoor & outdoor plants, including vegetables, herbs, flowers, shrubs, and lawns
- Can be used in potting mixes, garden beds, raised planters, and compost blends
- Improves soil structure by retaining moisture while maintaining airflow around roots
- Produced from worms raised indoors in controlled containers
This 25-qt. bag of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix is $8.00, down from $12.49 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. One bag covers three 10" containers and feeds plants for up to 6 months. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 25-qt. bag of potting mix for indoor or outdoor potted plants
- Feeds plants for up to 6 months
- Suitable for flowers, vegetables, shrubs, annuals, and perennials
- One bag fills three 10" containers
- Helps grow plants twice as big as unfed plants
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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