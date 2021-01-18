Apply coupon code "SA008" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black.
- gold-plated 3 5mm audio jack
- interchangeable ear-buds & hooks
- reduces background sounds by up to 30dB
- full control 3 button in-line remote control
- Model: TT-EP008
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts background noise up to 40dB
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC3020 chipset
- 34 hours talk time
- Model: TT-BH041
- UPC: 757817183982
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "W6JYPBT3" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ahgeng-US via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- stereo sound
- built-in mic
- single and binaural modes
- up to 5 hours playtime per charge
- charging case
Apply coupon code "PLUS57" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
- wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
- adjustable head
- Model: TT-DL057
Use coupon code "DNMG59" for a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- It's available in Blue.
- 10 levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 6 massage heads
- automatic shut off
- carry case
- Model: TT-PCA003
Save $26 when you apply coupon code "DNAH40". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black at this price.
- 28dB quiet operation
- up to 35-hours continuous run time
- built-in humidistat
- LED display
- 360° adjustable nozzle
- Model: TT-AH043
Apply coupon code "DNCL74" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black.
- dimmable
- 3 color modes
- tripod extendable from 16" to 62"
- includes Bluetooth remote shutter, 2 phone holders, & bag
- Model: TT-CL025
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "32EUHYUC" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JRX-Home via Amazon.
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 10,000 lux intensity light
- UV-free LED
- 6,500K color temperature
- adjustable brightness
- 90° rotatable stand
- 30-minute timer
- Model: TT-CL016
Clip the $10 off coupon, and save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage filtration
- covers up to 215 square feet
- filter replacement indicator
- low-noise sleep mode
- Model: TT-AP006
- UPC: 757817225149
1 comment
