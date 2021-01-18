taotronics.com · 59 mins ago
TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds
$7 $46
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SA008" for a savings of $39.

  • Available in Black.
  • gold-plated 3 5mm audio jack
  • interchangeable ear-buds & hooks
  • reduces background sounds by up to 30dB
  • full control 3 button in-line remote control
  • Model: TT-EP008
  • Code "SA008"
  • Expires 3/1/2021
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
Texian
Too hard to find where to put coupon code cost them a sale...
31 min ago

