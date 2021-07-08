TP-Link Deco P9 Powerline Hybrid Mesh WiFi System for $165 in cart

Add the item to the cart to drop the price $35 below our mention in January and get the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual band
- covers up to 6,000-sq. ft.
- parental control enabled
- pairs with Alexa
- Model: Deco P9
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
It's $25 less than buying it new from Walmart. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 3,000-sq. ft. coverage
- 2 internal antennas
- 2 RJ45 Ethernet ports
- Model: W2400
That is the lowest price we've seen by $20, and $13 under what you'd pay at Best Buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 8 external antennas
- Alexa and IFTTT compatible
- 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor
That's $55 under what you would pay for a new unit at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 802.11/n
- supports 4 LAN ports, 5 Ethernet, and 2 USB
- Model: ARCHER C4000
That is $190 off the list price and a low by $97. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Ethernet ports
- supports WPA2 wireless security protocols
- includes guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN, & more
- Model: SRS60-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $13 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
That's the best price we could find by $2, and it's $50 under our May mention, which was for Sam's Club members only. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 1.2Gbps
- covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
- Model: RBK13-100NAS
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "MQJKZNNQ" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meshforce WiFi via Amazon.
- dual-band
- covers up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- includes 3 mesh points
- Model: M1-3P
Most sellers charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
That's a low by $2 and tied as the best price we've seen. (Most sellers charge $19 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
That is a savings of $10 off the list price (and half of what Sam's Club charges). Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
That is a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 external antennas
- 3 bands at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, & 5 GHz
- 802.11ac wireless
- speeds up to 6579Mb/s
- 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 1 bps WAN/LAN port, 3 Gigabit LAN ports, and 2 USB ports
- Model: Archer AX90
