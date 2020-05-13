Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch
$18 $20
free shipping

It's $20 everywhere else. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
  • Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
  • Model: HS200
  • Published 1 hr ago
