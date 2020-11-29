That's the best we've seen – $145 off list and around half what you'd pay elsewhere for a 2-unit kit sold new. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECO M9 PLUS
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 4,500 square feet
- pairs with Alexa
- remote control via Deco app
- Model: Deco M3
That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by fta_express via eBay.
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
Most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
Most stores charge $270 at least. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 5,800-sq. ft.
- parental control
- works with Alexa
- Model: Deco X20
Ordering via Alexa knocks $24 off and gives it the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The price has dropped by a buck to $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an eero WiFi System".
- covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 auto-sensing Gigabit ports
- compatible with Alexa devices
- remote access via the eero mobile app
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Most stores charge $26 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL Certified
- Remote control via Kasa app
- Voice control
- Model: HS220
Save $9 over Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
Clip the $5 off on page coupon for the lowest price we could find by $15 for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- outlets can be controlled via a mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: HS103P2
That's the lowest price we've seen by a buck; most retailers charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- IP64 weather resistant
- up to 300-foot WiFi range
- schedules and timers
- Model: KP400
