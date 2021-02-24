New
Costco · 44 mins ago
TP-Link Archer AC4000 Triband WiFi Router
$100 for members
free shipping

It's $19 below a nearly identical model mentioned in November, and the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 802.11/n
  • supports 4 LAN ports, 5 Ethernet, and 2 USB
  • Model: ARCHER C4000
