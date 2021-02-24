It's $19 below a nearly identical model mentioned in November, and the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Costco
- 802.11/n
- supports 4 LAN ports, 5 Ethernet, and 2 USB
- Model: ARCHER C4000
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's dropped $10 in the last three days to the lowest price we've seen and a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1. 5 GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's $25 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty is provided.
- 1.5GHz tri-core processor
- 300Mbps on 2.4GHz; 1201Mbps on 5Hz
- 4 LAN ports
- Model: ax1500
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- upgrades to 1750 Mbps high speed internet (450mbps for 2.4GHz, 1300Mbps for 5GHz)
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB port
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
- 2.4" touchscreen
- download speeds up to 600mbps
- Android
- 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
- Model: MF985
It's the best price we could find by $4, although most sellers charge at least $196. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 400 Mbps download speed
- 1.8" LCD screen
- Model: AC797-100NAS
Thanks to the included $10 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from February 22 to 28.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.
- coverage up to 1,500-sq. ft.
- cross-compatible hardware
- TrueMesh technology
- Model: B07WGJ8ZD3
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is available only to Costco members. (Not a member? See the offer below.)
- 2 gigabit ethernet ports
- supports all cable internet speed tiers up to 2Gps
- works with Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum
- Model: CM1100
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Costco
- glowing night light
- self-cleaning nozzle
Members save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members are charged a 5% handling fee.
- Four $15 gift cards
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0
- supports wireless speeds of up to 150Mbps
- security encryption
- Model: TL-WN722N
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
- boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
- Model: TL-WA855RE
Save $13 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- 3 smart outlets
- 2 USB ports
- works with Alexa Echo & Google Home
- Model: KP303
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register