That is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app
- Model: HS105 KIT
That's $30 off list and within a buck of the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote access via the Kasa Smart app
- adjustable brightness
- fade on / off options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS220P3
This is $5 off and an easy way to automate Christmas lights. Buy Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- turn devices on and off, create schedules, and set timers using the Kasa app
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant
- no hub required
- Model: KP125P2
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
Save on a range of electronics, including laptops, flash cards, external hard drives, camera accessories, and much more. Plus, many items get free next-day shipping, just in time to go under the tree. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $619 ($130 off list).
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
That's the best price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Live near a Micro Center? They have it for $349.99 in store.
- 3.6GHz base speed; up to 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- LGA 1700 socket
- Model: i7-12700K
That's a $10 drop in price since our mention in October, $30 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 4,500 square feet
- pairs with Alexa
- remote control via Deco app
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- E26 base
- dimmable
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- Kasa Smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: KL50
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- adjustable brightness and color
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: KL130
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
