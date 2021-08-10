Certified Refurb TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi Dual Gigabit Router for $36

That's $22 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sold by blueboxsales via eBay
- 3 external antennas
- 4 LAN ports
- transfer speeds up to 1000 Mbps
- Model: TPARCHERA7-RB
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU
- eight Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port
- one 2.4 GHz (1000Mbps) and two 5 GHz bands (2167Mbps)
- built-in VPN server
- Model: Archer C5400X
That's the lowest price we've seen by $10, and a low today by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That is the lowest price we've seen by $20, and $13 under what you'd pay at Best Buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 8 external antennas
- Alexa and IFTTT compatible
- 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor
That's a substantial low by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 powers up to 1.8Gbps speed
- Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- Up to 40 concurrent users
- Included 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Apply coupon code "RC7KILM2" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Strongjet via Amazon.
- speeds speed up to 1.8Gbps
- covers area up to 1501 sq. ft.
- supports encryption protocol & IPv6 protocol
- connection for 20+ devices at the same time
- Model: RAX 1801
That's a savings of $36 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- Model: DIR-L1900-US
- UPC: 790069455988
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
Amazon has charged up to $25 for this previously, and most stores charge around $7 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 x 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports
- Ethernet splitter
- 802.3x flow control
- Model: TL-SF1005D
Most sellers charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- ETL certified
- connects with up to two devices
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
- Model: KP200
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It was $54 in April.) Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 3 USB ports
- 6 outlets
- Model: HS300
