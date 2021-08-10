Certified Refurb TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi Dual Gigabit Router for $36
eBay · 16 mins ago
Certified Refurb TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi Dual Gigabit Router
$36 $53
free shipping

That's $22 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • sold by blueboxsales via eBay
Features
  • 3 external antennas
  • 4 LAN ports
  • transfer speeds up to 1000 Mbps
  • Model: TPARCHERA7-RB
