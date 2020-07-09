New
TCL 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Roku Smart TV
$700 $719
free shipping

Coupon code "XP20A" cuts the price, making it a low by $44 – although most stores charge around $800. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Roku TV smart apps
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: 65R625
  • UPC: 846042012416
Amazon · 3 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Roku Smart TV
$570 $1,100

It's $530 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • QLED color technology delivers better brightness and wide color volume to provide exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.
  • Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • LED backlighting with contrast control zones produce deep blacks and excellent picture quality
  • Full view design provides a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that blends seamlessly into your viewing experience
  • Auto game mode automatically enhances performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming
  • Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56.9" X 32.9" X 3.4", TV with stand: 56.9" X 36.0" X 12.4"
  • Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • Model: 65R625
  • UPC: 846042012416

Save $530 off list

Best Buy · 5 mos ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$595 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • To get this price, use code "TCLDOLBY15".
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • built-in Roku smart TV
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: 65R625
