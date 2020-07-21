Apply coupon code "272055" to bag the $20 gift card, which makes this $20 less than you'd pay at another Northern Tool storefront and at least $14 less than we could find for a similar jack elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 11" to 17-11/16" lift range
- welded base
- oil-, grease-, and dirt-resistant paint
- meets ASME PALD 2009 standard
- Model: 88713
That's $3 less than Ace Hardware charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" to 1" sizes
- rated to 200 PSI and 200° F
- Model: U702A
Apply coupon code "TY5Z97NJ" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Be Magnets via Amazon.
- removable hooks
- 80-lbs. vertical pull attraction
- Model: SNE32-6
Apply coupon code "LSO2QA2D" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- bendable ABS plastic
- fits most gas cans
- Model: GCS-3
You'd expect to pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- forged steel
- accepts both wire and rope
- zinc-coated stainless steel pulley
- break point is 2 tons
- Model: 2TSN
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on pegboards, utility carts, storage shelves, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Oversize delivery fees apply, although select smaller items receive free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's at least $2 less than local hardware stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- case-hardened steel
- Model: SML-C125B-100
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
Keep your lawns and gardens in tip-top shape, and take advantage of the gift card deals to save more money. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- $10 gift card with $100 purchase
- $25 gift card with $250 purchase
- $50 gift card with $500 purchase
- $100 gift card with $1,000 purchase
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Apply coupon code "OVUMHA98" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 002trade via Amazon.
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 ISP display
- Android 9.0 Pie OS
- 2MP front and 5MP rear-facing cameras
- includes AC charger and USB cable
- Model: YY101S
Apply coupon code "BHBJ7CR6" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Htzsafe via Amazon.
- 1/4-mile range
- sensor detection range up to 50-feet
- IP66 waterproof
- includes 1 solar sensor and 1 plug-in alarm
- Model: 805A+T704
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
