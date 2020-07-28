New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Strongway 1,500-lb. Hydraulic Lift Jack
$79 w/ padding $99
free shipping

Features
  • 5-1/8" to 16-1/8" lift range
  • 5 lockable lift heights
  • 2 locking rear casters
  • foot pump
  • Model: 46238
  Code "269021"
  Expires 7/28/2020
