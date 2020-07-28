Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "269021" to get this deal. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Shop the related deal for discounted items to help pad order.
- 5-1/8" to 16-1/8" lift range
- 5 lockable lift heights
- 2 locking rear casters
- foot pump
- Model: 46238
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's about half what other stores charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- self adhesive
- 7" x 7" repairs damage up to 6"
- bendable for corner, angle & curved repairs
- Model: 1227
It's $2 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15 degree wedged center for extraction of trim and baseboards
- Model: ZN700001
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100 or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Save 45% off the list price with coupon code "271379." Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for ship to store to save $10.99 on shipping.
- reversible operation
- adjustable tool rests
- large footpads
- 0.7 amp motor
- Model: 921174
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on air conditioners, ceiling fans, evaporative coolers, exhaust fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300W motor
- dual braking mechanism
- front shock absorption
- 15.5mph max speed
- 220-lb. weight limit
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: ES1-300
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes attached gasket and mounting hardware
- Model: MM420C
Clip the on-page
$15 off coupon and apply code "CXK4CEWX" to get this price (which is $18 under our mention from three weeks ago).
Update: The clippable coupon is now $20 off, yielding a price of $54.39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- distills up to 6 gallons per day
- auto off
- Model: DWD-ZB01-00
You'd pay around $25 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Simply Convenient Solutions via Amazon
- made from High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
- Model: SS1
