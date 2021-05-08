Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack for $20

That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on at least 1,000 options from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and DeWalt, including power and hand tools, woodworking tools, tools storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Some items receive their discounts via free gift/BOGO promos, as marked on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 8-Tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $599 ($400 off).
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "4IEWVNMV" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- 3 drill guide sizes
- adjustable distance
- measurement guides from 1/16" to 1/2"
- includes 15 dowels, 3 size drill bits, small wrench, and pencil
- Model: HXDKQ6810
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
It's $2 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold & shipped by Priced Right Sales
