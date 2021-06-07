Sony Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $35
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$35 $95
free shipping

That's $65 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
  • This item is new but may come in non-retail or damaged packaging.
Features
  • swivel folding design
  • NFC pairing
  • microphone for hands-free calling
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: MDRZX220BT/B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Open-Box Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 63% -- $35 Buy Now