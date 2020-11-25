It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Blue or Black.
- Extra Bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 11.9mm drivers
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: WF-XB700
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Blue.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- hands-free calling and voice assistant compatible
- Model: WI-C310/L
That's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $28 less than the Black Friday price at major retailers.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- Sold by klee5267 via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- LDAC 96kHz sampling
- foldable design
- touch controls
- carrying case
- Model: WH-1000XM4
You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: S2JSW-M003
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Sony 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV pictured for $998 ($300 off).
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Open Box Canon EOS 7D Mark II 20.2MP DSLR Camera w/ WiFi Kit for 1,399 ($850 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
That's tied with our mention from last November, $32 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system
- Five 1/4" foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofers
- Polyester main tweeter 3/4"
- Sony Super Tweeter
- Sound reproduction to 50kHz
- Model: SSCS5
