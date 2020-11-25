New
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds
$68 $128
free shipping

It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Tips
  • Available in Blue or Black.
Features
  • Extra Bass
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 11.9mm drivers
  • up to 9 hours playtime per charge
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • IPX4 waterproof rating
  • Model: WF-XB700
