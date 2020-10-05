New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
$60 $149
free shipping

That's $78 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Add to cart to bag this price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • In Black.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • Noise cancellation
  • Extra bass
  • Microphone
  • Adjustable headband
  • Model: WHCH700N/B
  • UPC: 027242908727
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Black Bluetooth Headphones (2019)
$198
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Digital Noise Cancelling: Blocks Out Distracting Background Noise for a Better Music Experience
  • AI Powered: Hold the NC Button for Uniquely Tuned Noise Cancellation Courtesy of Next Gen AI Tech
  • Hands Free Calling: A Built in Microphone Lets You Take, Make Calls and Access Your Voice Assistant
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE: Enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 min quick charge capability
  • Voice Assistant: Alexa Enabled for Voice Access to Music, Information, and More. Activate with a Simple Touch
  • Work From Home: Improve your productivity at home with a built-in microphone and Digital Noise Canceling to take calls or reduce distractions all day long.
  • Distance Learning Ready: Connect wirelessly to a computer or tablet for all-day classes or music/movie breaks
  • Model: WHCH700N/B
  • UPC: 027242908727
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $60 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $198 Check Price