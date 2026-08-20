This Sony WH-1000XM6 deal at Amazon is now $398, down from its $460 list price and tied as the best outright deal we've seen for it new. These headphones use a 12-microphone system paired with Sony's latest noise-canceling processor, along with up to 30 hours of battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise canceling technology
- Foldable
- Carrying case included
- Mic'd for calls
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Published 51 min ago
Verified 37 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Sony USB-C Wired In-Ear Headphones in two colors for $13. That's an all-time low and the best deal today by $2. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $249.99 since this was originally published.
These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $150 off the regular price at Best Buy. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature that delivers 3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes of charging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Active noise cancellation with multiple microphones
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- Quick charge gives 3 hours of playback from a 3-minute charge
- Multipoint connection pairs to two Bluetooth devices at once
- Soft fit leather ear pads for all-day comfort
- Wireless range of up to 32.8 feet
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its headphones sale spans hundreds of styles, with savings up to $180 on select Beats and up to $120 on select AirPods. Apple AirPods 4 are $99.99, down from $129.99, and Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99. Bose, Sony, JBL, and Shokz models are also discounted, including the Bose Ultra Open-Ear earbuds (pictured) at $216.99, down from $299. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes AirPods, Beats, Sony, Bose, JBL, and Shokz models
- Covers wireless, true wireless, noise-cancelling, and open-ear styles
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 with active noise cancelling starting at $189.99
- Apple AirPods 4 starting at $99.99
- Bose Ultra Open-Ear earbuds starting at $216.99
- New, open-box, and refurbished options available
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|13%
|$398 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$398
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$216 (exp 3 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$255 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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