Update: The price has changed to $249.99 since this was originally published.

These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $150 off the regular price at Best Buy. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature that delivers 3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes of charging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy