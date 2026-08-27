At Walmart, get these open-box Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $144. That's $6 less than our mention of a refurbished pair from earlier this week and the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Active noise cancellation reduces background noise
- Built-in heart rate sensing for workout tracking
- Up to 8 hours of listening time with noise cancellation on
- Up to 10 hours in Transparency mode with Hearing Aid feature
- Five sizes of ear tips for a more secure fit
- Includes a Hearing Test and Hearing Protection features
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Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At eBay, get these refurb Apple AirPods 4 for $83. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
These Apple AirPods Pro 3 earbuds are $59 off the regular $249 today price at Amazon. It's a $10 drop since our mention from two weeks ago. They add features not found on the previous generation, including heart rate sensing, Live Translation, and a Hearing Aid mode with automatic Conversation Boost. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with noise cancellation on, or up to 10 hours using the Hearing Aid feature. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At eBay, get these refurb Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $150. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
Update: The price has dropped to $429.00 since this was originally published.
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Max 2 for $449. It's the second-best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Max 2. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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