These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $150 off the regular price at Best Buy. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature that delivers 3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes of charging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Active noise cancellation with multiple microphones
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- Quick charge gives 3 hours of playback from a 3-minute charge
- Multipoint connection pairs to two Bluetooth devices at once
- Soft fit leather ear pads for all-day comfort
- Wireless range of up to 32.8 feet
-
Published 5 min ago
Amazon offers the Sony USB-C Wired In-Ear Headphones in two colors for $13. That's an all-time low and the best deal today by $2. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
With promo code "BRANDS20", these Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones drop to $216. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones in any condition. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|37%
|--
|$248
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register