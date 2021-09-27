That's $10 under our last mention, the best we've seen in any condition, and $160 off list today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- noise cancelling microphone
- Alexa enabled
- up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
- Model: WFSP800N
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best deal we've seen for these earbuds, and $103 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on big names like Beats and JBL, as well as fun branded headphones for kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 27 to October 3).
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 with $40 in Kohl's Cash (low by $40).
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Groupon
- in-line remote
- Model: EO-IG955BSEGUS
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on over a thousand items for men, women, and kids. Men's socks start from $7, kids' clothes from $9, men's t-shirts from $13, women's shorts from $18, women's leggings from $23, men's hoodies from $25, women's shoes from $35, men's sneakers from $45, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the discount.
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- two tactile back buttons
- dedicated button
- OLED display
- save and choose button presets
- headset pass-through
That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Rtings called it an "excellent TV for mixed usage", awarding it 8.8/10.
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Google TV Smart OS
- 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports
- Model: XR-55A80J
