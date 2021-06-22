Sony True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones for $80
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sony True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones
$80 $230
free shipping

That's $20 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago, $68 less than a new pair at most stores, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • touch controls
  • Quick Attention mode
  • works with Google Assistant
  • charging case
  • includes USB Type-C cable
  • Model: WF-1000XM3
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5 Under $100
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 65% $100 (exp 2 hrs ago) $80 Buy Now
Google Shopping   $176 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Focus Camera   $198 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price