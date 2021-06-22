Sony True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones for $80

That's $20 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago, $68 less than a new pair at most stores, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Black.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
Expires 6/29/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's back as the lowest price we've seen for the US version. (It's the best deal today by $43.) Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- UPC: 027242911581
That's a whopping $120 off (in Orange) and easily the best price we've seen. They're also available in Blue or Black for $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- battery life up to 9 hours, 18 total hours with carrying case
- IP55 sweat and splash-proof design
- Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
- Model: Sony WF-SP800N
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
It's competitively price matched elsewhere but $130 off list and the best price we've seen for these. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Touch sensor controls
- Up to 30 hours battery life
- Model: WH-XB900N
Save on a variety of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy SmartTags, wireless chargers, cases and more with savings of up to $260 off, or prices slashed up to 45% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Titanium Smart Watch for $340 (low by $140).
The banner states up to 40%, but we found upwards of 52% off on a selection of 36 styles of Jabra audio equipment. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $120 (low by $60).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 36mm drivers
- 25Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- 100dB sensitivity
- 34 ohms impedance
- Model: SRH145
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Save on dozens of men's, women's, and kids' styles, with an automatic in-cart discount that stacks on orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Matchbreak Super Shoes for $29.59 in-cart (low by $40).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've ever seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
It's a savings of 63% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
- swivel earcups
- built-in microphone
- NFC technology
- Model: ZX220BT
This current model is at Amazon's all-time lowest price and $82 under the best deal we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (White pictured).
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
