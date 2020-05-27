New
Sony Sport True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$60
free shipping

That's a low by at least $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 6.1mm dynamic drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.1 with NFC
  • rechargeable battery
  • Model: WF-SP700N
