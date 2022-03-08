Get this price via coupon code "REFURB15"- the lowest we've seen (and for the first time in nearly a year). Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
Apply code "REFURB15" to drop the price $17 below our mention a week ago and get the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $348 elsewhere for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That is the best price we have seen, in any condition, by $48, and $168 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey or Black.
- Alexa voice control
- up to 30 hours battery life
- quick attention mode
- Model: WH-XB910N
Bag this for a $9 drop from our February mention, and get it for within $2 of the best price we have seen, by applying coupon code "REFURB15", which also makes it $147 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- charging case
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- includes USB Type-C cable
- works with Google Assistant
- Model: WF-1000XM3
Get this deal via coupon code "REFURB15". That's the best price we've seen, a $5 drop from a week ago. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 10 hours of playback
- charging case
- IPX4 splash- and sweat-proof
- Model: WF-C500
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
While most stores are matched, it's still a substantial $402 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: KD75X80J
- UPC: 027242921825
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision & HLG
- Android TV OS smart apps
- Apple AirPlay, Chromecast & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD55X80J
- UPC: 027242921849
That's $17 less than what you'd pay on the PS Store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by neogames via eBay
Get this deal via coupon code "REFURB15". It's less than half of what you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Alexa enabled
- IPX4 water resistance
- active noise cancellation
- 8 hours operation per charge
- Model: WF-1000XM4
