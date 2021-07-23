Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $170

That's the best price we've seen for them new by $35. (You'd pay $200 or more elsewhere today.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Published 20 min ago
That's $128 less than buying a new pair from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's at least $50 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- They're a certified refurb item backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Apply coupon code "DB5KVBLY" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gray.
- Sold by Soundluck via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- one-step pairing
- IPX5 water resistant
- touch control
- charging case
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Take advantage of discounts on your favorite Apple devices, as listed below. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Up to $250 off select MacBooks for students
- Up to $100 off select 4th-Gen iPad Air models
- Beats Studio Buds for $149.99
- $200 to $300 off select iPad Pro for students
- $500 off select iMac
- $200 off iPhone 12 mini
- $10 Wemo Wi-Fi smart plug with Apple HomePod mini
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof design
- LED illumination
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- sync up to 100 speakers
- Model: SRSXB33/B
That's $30 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for them new elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- UPC: 027242911581
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
