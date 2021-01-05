New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
$75 $200
free shipping

That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Blue.
  • Sold by secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • extra bass
  • call functions
  • built-in microphone
  • ambient sound mode
  • Model: WFSP800N/L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $75 Buy Now