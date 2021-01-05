That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- extra bass
- call functions
- built-in microphone
- ambient sound mode
- Model: WFSP800N/L
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $67 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Blue.
- up to 9-hour battery life
- charging case
- IPX4 water resistant
- Model: WFXB700
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- 30mm Neodymium driver
- up to 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
- UPC: 782941831638, 027242879362, 796594263791, 667562978712, 700115638913
It's $70 under the list price. Additionally, apply code "SHOPMORE200" at the Verizon Promotion Center to get a FREE $50 gift card. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Silver.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- In Black.
- foldable
- in-line control and mic
- Apple or Android compatible
- 30mm drivers
- Model: MDR-ZX110
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's the best price we could find by $28.
Update: It's now $518. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
It's $202 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Apple HomeKit
- Alexa and Google Assistant enabled
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
- swivel folding design
- NFC pairing
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: MDR-ZX220BT
