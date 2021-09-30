That's $5 below our mention from a year ago, and $28 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit, although most charge around $68 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by boundlessbargains713 via eBay.
- This item is in very good condition but may have minor scratches, and the original packaging may be distressed.
- No warranty information is provided.
- NFC & Bluetooth
- up to 20 hours battery life
- vibrating neckband
- 9mm drivers
- 8Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: WIC400
That's $48 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's the best deal we've seen for these earbuds, and $103 less than you'd pay for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
They're $5 under our June open-box mention, and $5 less than a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- swivel folding design
- NFC pairing
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: ZX220BT
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Save on big names like Beats and JBL, as well as fun branded headphones for kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 27 to October 3).
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 with $40 in Kohl's Cash (low by $40).
That's $35 under our August open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for an open-box or new pair. (It's the best deal today for new ones by $66.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 76.7" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K OLED display w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Dolby Atmos
- Google TV platform w/ Chromecast
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: XR77A80J
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- two tactile back buttons
- dedicated button
- OLED display
- save and choose button presets
- headset pass-through
It's $5 under what you'd pay for this quantity in new condition elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SavingsEmpire via eBay.
- foldable
- in-line control and mic
- Apple or Android compatible
- 30mm drivers
- Model: MDR-ZX110
That's $100 less than you'd pay for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- active noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- 8 hours operation per charge
- IPX42 water resistance
- Model: WF-1000XM4
