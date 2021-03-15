New
Certified Refurb Snow Joe 15" 11A Electric Single-Stage Snow Thrower
$66
free shipping

Apply code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $55 under the lowest shipped price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • moves up to 441 lbs. of snow per minute
  • 15" wide path
  • 180° adjustable thrower chute
  • Model: SJ615E
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Snow Joe
