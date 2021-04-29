Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price – it's $48 less than you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth
- built-in mic
- includes chargers and accessories
- Model: S2BBW
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this price. It's $36 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- built-in Tile technology (to locate if lost)
- 30 hours total battery
- 3 EQ modes
- Model: S2IVW-N903
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" cuts it to $56 under the best price we could find for a new unit, although most retailers charge around $128 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/H
Take half off by applying coupon code "7V5YX7D7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Diaclara via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- 33-foot wireless range
- charging case with LED display
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to make these a big $35 drop since March (which were a non-certified pair); plus, it's the best price we've seen (as it is within a buck of our December mention).The vast majority of major retailers charge $178 or more for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Silver.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|78%
|--
|$21
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register