Certified Refurb Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds
$21 $25
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price – it's $48 less than you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Bluetooth
  • built-in mic
  • includes chargers and accessories
  • Model: S2BBW
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
