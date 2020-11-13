New
eBay · 11 mins ago
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$38 $70
free shipping

That's $32 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • In several colors (Black pictured)
Features
  • 30 hours' total battery
  • 3 EQ Modes
  • Built-in Tile technology (to locate if lost)
  • Model: S2IVW-N742
