eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$109 $320
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • adjustable sensory bass
  • digital Active noise cancellation
  • personal sound with Skullcandy app
  • up to 24 hours of battery life with rapid charge
  • built-in tile tracker
  • Model: Crusher ANC
Details
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
