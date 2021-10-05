Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15 " to save. That's $52 under the best price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Active noise cancellation
- Sennheiser App support providing an equalizer, Podcast Mode and Firmware updates
- Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant
- Model: 450BT
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Sennheiser
- includes carry case, USB charging cable, audio cable, flight adapter
- frequency response of 17Hz to 23kHz
- Model: 508337
- UPC: 615104320048
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $164 less than they cost new at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- noise cancelling microphone
- Alexa enabled
- up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
- Model: WFSP800N
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Save on a selection of earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "DNS20" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 sizes of eartips
- IPX8 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: BT-BH020
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's $76 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
