Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $100
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$100 $180
free shipping

That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • In All Black.
  • 18Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • ear cup mounted controls
  • up to 25 hours of battery life per charge
  • Model: HD 4.50 SE
