Circuit City · 39 mins ago
Sennheiser CX400BT True Wireless Earphones
$100 $200
  • They're available in Black or White.
  • volume control, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, pair mode, voice assistant, and equalizer preset
  • 7 hours run-time
  • 4 ear pad sizes
  • Model: SEN508900
1 comment
randy1771
Bad Link
31 min ago

