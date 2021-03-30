New
Costco
Samsung UR59C 32" 4K UHD Curved LED Monitor
$330 for members $450
free shipping

That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
  • Available in White.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 1500R curvature
  • 4ms response time
  • 2,500:1 contrast ratio
  • Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
  Expires 4/27/2021
