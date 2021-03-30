That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $133 below what you would pay for a new one. Use coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1 VGA, 2 DisplayPort 1.2, & 1 DVI-D input
- Model: C001988
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this price. It's $64 under our mention of a new one from last May and $44 less than what you'd pay today for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
- NVidia G-Sync compatible
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Eye-saver mode
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
- UPC: 887276338866
Need an extra monitor -- or two? Maybe a monitor and a keyboard? Bundles start at $150! Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP V20 Dual Backlit Monitor Bundle for $159.99 ($39 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- 800 lumens
- controllable via Alexa & Google Assistant
- color-changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/4
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
- Model: 27MK430H-B
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
Add to the cart to make this $90 under our December mention, lowest price we've seen for a new one without a trade-in, and the best price we could find today by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aura Black.
- Also available in Aura White for the same price in cart. (Search "254741317811" to find it.)
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 16MP camera
- Model: SM-N970U
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
