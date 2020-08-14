New
Daily Steals · 36 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$60 $200
free shipping

Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
  • up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
  • fitness tracking
  • onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
  • built-in microphones in each earbud
  • Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
  • Code "DNSBUDS"
  • Expires 8/14/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
expired
eBay · 4 mos ago
Open-Box Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$40 $200
free shipping

That's $15 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $100 for them new elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay
  • They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
