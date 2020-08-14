Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
It's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $40.)
Update: The price increased to $109.99. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
- Model: SM-R175
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- reduce ambient noise by 95 percent
- 80 hours of battery life
- Model: MDRZX110NC
Apply coupon code "GXTW2229" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Layltd via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- left/right mono mode
- 5 hours playtime per charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: MS1
With the $30 Ting Credit, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.1" 3120x1440 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: LMQ850QM
It's $550 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Gray.
- 8 vibrating points
- 5 massage modes
- 2 intensity levels
- 2 side pockets and 2 cup holders
- wear-resistant linen
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- it purports to provide instant two-way translation
- a full list of languages and countries covered is provided on the product page (it's lots)
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's $15 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $100 for them new elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
Sign In or Register